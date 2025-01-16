Jake Neighbours Injury: Status in question against Flames

Neighbours is questionable versus Calgary on Thursday due to an upper-body injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Neighbours is stuck in a three-game pointless streak during which he has registered just three shots despite averaging 1:55 of ice time with the man advantage. If the 22-year-old winger is unable to play Thursday, Nathan Walker is expected to replace him in the lineup, while Dylan Holloway could move into a first-line role.