Jake Neighbours News: Adds helper in overtime loss

Neighbours notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Neighbours set up Nick Leddy's third-period tally. It's been a good run lately for Neighbours, who has three goals and four assists over his last seven outings. The 22-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 16 helpers, 103 shots on net, 142 hits and a minus-2 rating through 65 appearances.