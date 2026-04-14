Jake Neighbours News: Adds insurance goal
Neighbours scored a goal, added two PIM and logged five hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Neighbours ended a 23-game goal drought with an insurance tally early in the third period. He picked up eight assists during that slump, including seven of them over the previous eight contests. For the season, the 24-year-old winger is at 15 goals, 34 points, 83 shots on net, 147 hits, 34 blocked shots and 43 PIM across 67 outings, a step back after consecutive 20-goal campaigns.
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