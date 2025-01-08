Jake Neighbours News: Ends scoring drought Tuesday

Neighbours scored a goal with his lone shot and recorded three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Neighbours has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five games, tallying three helpers and one goal in that span, so he remains productive in fantasy. However, this goal ended a prolonged goalless stretch for the 22-year-old. This was the first time he found the back of the net since the Dec. 12 loss to the Sharks, where he notched one goal and one assist.