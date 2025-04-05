Fantasy Hockey
Jake Neighbours headshot

Jake Neighbours News: Lights lamp again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Neighbours scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Neighbours has three goals over his last two contests. He recently went seven games without scoring, though he had four assists in that span. He can be streaky, but he's back to getting consistent top-six minutes in the absence of Dylan Holloway (lower body). Neighbours is up to 22 goals, 45 points, 122 shots on net, 160 hits, 51 blocked shots, 51 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through a career-high 78 appearances.

