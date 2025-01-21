Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Neighbours headshot

Jake Neighbours News: Nets goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Neighbours scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Neighbours has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals and four assists over his last 11 outings. The 22-year-old winger continues to log top-six minutes and power-play time, which puts him in a position to succeed. He's at 13 goals, 24 points, 85 shots on net, 114 hits, 30 PIM and 36 blocked shots through 48 appearances overall.

Jake Neighbours
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now