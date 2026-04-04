Jake Neighbours News: Puts up pair of assists
Neighbours notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Neighbours has registered a pair of helpers in three of his last four games. The 24-year-old hasn't scored in 19 straight contests, a span in which he has just 15 shots on net with 26 hits, 19 PIM and 12 blocked shots. Neighbours will need to be a bit more selfish, as he doesn't benefit from being selective with a strong shot. He's at 14 goals, 32 points, 75 shots, 132 hits, 41 PIM and 34 blocks over 62 outings this season.
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