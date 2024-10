Neighbours scored a goal on three shots and logged one hit in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Neighbours was left unencumbered in the slot and one-timed a feed from behind the net from Brandon Saad to tie the game at two apiece early in the second period. The 22-year-old Neighbours has four goals in his last five outings, including each of the past two. The second-line winger leads St. Louis with four goals through nine appearances.