Jake Neighbours News: Scores first PP goal of season

Neighbours scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The 22-year-old banged home a rebound midway through the third period to tie the game at 2-2, but the Blues couldn't generate any further offense. Neighbours has tickled twine in back-to-back games and has six goals on the season through 20 games, but Tuesday's tally was his first of the year with the man advantage.