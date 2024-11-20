Fantasy Hockey
Jake Neighbours headshot

Jake Neighbours News: Scores first PP goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Neighbours scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The 22-year-old banged home a rebound midway through the third period to tie the game at 2-2, but the Blues couldn't generate any further offense. Neighbours has tickled twine in back-to-back games and has six goals on the season through 20 games, but Tuesday's tally was his first of the year with the man advantage.

Jake Neighbours
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
