Jake Neighbours News: Sends assist in win

Neighbours registered an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Neighbours has five points over his last three games, a vast improvement on the seven-game slump that came before this stretch. The 22-year-old winger helped out on a Pavel Buchnevich tally in the first period of Saturday's victory. Neighbours remains on the top-line at even strength and is up to 15 goals, 15 helpers, 100 shots on net, 137 hits and a minus-2 rating through 61 appearances. He should challenge for the 40-point mark if he stays healthy down the stretch.