Jake Neighbours News: Sets new career high in points

Neighbours tallied two assists and dished out three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Neighbours contributed helpers on the Blues' first and third goals of the game. He registered a secondary helper on Jordan Kyrou's 30th goal of the season before he provided the primary pass on Justin Faulk's tally in the third period. With his helpers Sunday, the 22-year-old Neighbours set a new career high of 40 points which bested his total of 38 from the 2023-24 campaign. He has taken a huge leap in his playmaking ability at the NHL level this season with 10 more helpers than he had a season ago. Neighbours has 19 goals, 21 assists, 111 shots on net and 152 hits in 72 games this season. The rising star has 15 points in his last 14 games and should continue to be a large part of St. Louis' top six down the stretch. He has great value in all fantasy formats for the time being and should be available on waivers in most leagues.