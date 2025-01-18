Jake Neighbours News: Strikes on power play in loss

Neighbours scored a power-play goal, added five hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Neighbours has a point in each of his last two games and has earned two goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. This was the first time he's taken a minus rating since Dec. 20 against the Panthers. The winger is up to 12 goals, 23 points (eight on the power play), 83 shots on net, 114 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances.