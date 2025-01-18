Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Neighbours headshot

Jake Neighbours News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Neighbours scored a power-play goal, added five hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Neighbours has a point in each of his last two games and has earned two goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. This was the first time he's taken a minus rating since Dec. 20 against the Panthers. The winger is up to 12 goals, 23 points (eight on the power play), 83 shots on net, 114 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances.

Jake Neighbours
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now