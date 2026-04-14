Jake Neighbours News: Supplies two helpers
Neighbours notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.
Neighbours has four points over his last three games. His pair of helpers Tuesday came during the Blues' second-period rally, which helped them wipe out a 4-1 deficit. Neighbours is up to 36 points, 84 shots on net, 149 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 68 appearances this season.
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