Jake Neighbours News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Neighbours scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Neighbours' second-period tally was ultimately the game-winner. The winger has four goals and five assists over nine contests since Feb. 25 versus the Kraken, a span that has gotten him back on track following a run of 10 games in which he was limited to one assist. Overall, Neighbours has 17 goals, 34 points, 106 shots on net, 143 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 67 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, and he should also be able to get to the 20-goal mark for the second time.