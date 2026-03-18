Jake O'Brien headshot

Jake O'Brien News: Earns four more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

O'Brien scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Brantford's 5-2 win over Niagara on Wednesday.

O'Brien is picked up the pace again with eight points over his last three games. The Kraken prospect continues to dominate with 26 goals and 63 helpers through 52 appearances this season. The 18-year-old may get a look with the Kraken early in 2026-27, but since he has already signed his entry-level deal, he won't be transferring to the NCAA.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
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