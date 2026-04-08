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Jake O'Brien News: Earns three points for Bulldogs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 7:25pm

O'Brien scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 8-1 win over North Bay in Game 1 on Wednesday.

O'Brien had a strong performance in Brantford's second-round opener. The goals were his first two of the playoffs. He's at nine points, 12 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through five postseason appearances. O'Brien continues to be an offensive leader for the Bulldogs after he earned 28 goals and 93 points in 53 games during the regular season.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
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