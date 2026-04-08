Jake O'Brien News: Earns three points for Bulldogs
O'Brien scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 8-1 win over North Bay in Game 1 on Wednesday.
O'Brien had a strong performance in Brantford's second-round opener. The goals were his first two of the playoffs. He's at nine points, 12 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through five postseason appearances. O'Brien continues to be an offensive leader for the Bulldogs after he earned 28 goals and 93 points in 53 games during the regular season.
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