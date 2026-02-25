Jake O'Brien headshot

Jake O'Brien News: Keeps rolling with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

O'Brien scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-4 win over Brampton on Wednesday.

O'Brien has five goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He's now at 24 goals, 75 points, 118 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 44 appearances this season. He already showed pretty well with a 1.48 points-per-game pace in the 2024-25 regular season, and he's upped his efficiency to 1.70 points per game this year.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
