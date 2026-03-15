Jake O'Brien headshot

Jake O'Brien News: Paces offense in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

O'Brien scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 3-0 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

O'Brien was still able to make an impact in a low-scoring contest. O'Brien is up to 25 goals and 85 points through 51 appearances this season. His goal Sunday was his first in six games in March, though he has added seven assists this month.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
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