Jake O'Brien headshot

Jake O'Brien News: Tallies twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

O'Brien scored two goals in OHL Brantford's 7-4 loss to Barrie on Saturday.

O'Brien has earned five points over his last two games. He's up to 23 goals, 71 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 42 appearances this season. O'Brien continues to be consistent for the Bulldogs, proving he was well worth the pick when the Kraken took him eighth overall in 2025.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
