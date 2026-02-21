Jake O'Brien News: Tallies twice in loss

O'Brien scored two goals in OHL Brantford's 7-4 loss to Barrie on Saturday.

O'Brien has earned five points over his last two games. He's up to 23 goals, 71 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 42 appearances this season. O'Brien continues to be consistent for the Bulldogs, proving he was well worth the pick when the Kraken took him eighth overall in 2025.