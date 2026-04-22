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Jake O'Brien News: Three-point game Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

O'Brien scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 4-3 win over Barrie in Game 1 on Wednesday.

O'Brien started the Eastern Conference Finals the same way he opened the second round, delivering a three-point effort. This was his seventh multi-point game during the OHL playoffs. He's earned five goals and 13 assists over nine playoff outings this year. O'Brien will look to remain productive as Brantford makes a strong push for a league title.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
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