Jake O'Brien News: Three-point game Wednesday
O'Brien scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 4-3 win over Barrie in Game 1 on Wednesday.
O'Brien started the Eastern Conference Finals the same way he opened the second round, delivering a three-point effort. This was his seventh multi-point game during the OHL playoffs. He's earned five goals and 13 assists over nine playoff outings this year. O'Brien will look to remain productive as Brantford makes a strong push for a league title.
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