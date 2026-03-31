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Jake O'Brien News: Trio of assists in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

O'Brien registered three assists in OHL Brantford's 6-5 overtime win over Sudbury in Game 3 on Tuesday.

O'Brien has done a fine job so far in the playoffs, earning five assists despite a minus-4 rating over three games so far. He's coming off a 28-goal, 93-point effort from 53 regular-season outings. He had 11 points in 11 playoff contests last spring, but he should be able to do better than that as long as the Bulldogs make a deep run.

Jake O'Brien
Seattle Kraken
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