Jake O'Brien News: Two of each in OHL win
O'Brien scored twice and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 6-5 win over North Bay on Friday.
O'Brien has 11 points over his last three outings as he continues to put together a strong end of the regular season. In total, he's at 28 goals and 93 points over 53 appearances. The Kraken prospect's up to second in the OHL in points despite being one of just two top-10 scorers in the league to play in under 60 games so far.
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