Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger News: Allows season-high six goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 7:30pm

Oettinger gave up six goals on 28 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

Oettinger allowed four goals at even strength, one on the power play and one shorthanded in Friday's defeat. After opening the campaign with four consecutive wins, the 6-foot-6 netminder has lost two of his last three outings. Overall, Oettinger has posted a 5-2-0 record, .917 save percentage and 2.44 GAA over seven appearances. Oettinger's next start may not come until Nov. 7 versus Chicago -- Casey DeSmith could be between the pipes Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back against Florida.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
