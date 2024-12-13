Jake Oettinger News: Another loss Thursday

Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators, with Nashville's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Dallas out-shot the visitors 36-25 on the night, but Stars skaters had trouble solving Justus Annunen in the other crease, while Oettinger gave up all three of his goals in a three-minute stretch during the second period. The 25-year-old netminder has dropped three of his last four decisions, but he's gone six straight starts without allowing more than three tallies, posting a 2.54 GAA and .906 save percentage over the latter stretch.