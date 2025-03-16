Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Back in net Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Oettinger will guard the road net Sunday against the Avalanche, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses where he allowed a total of nine goals on 49 shots. He'll face a Colorado team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game this year. Overall, Oettinger is 30-15-2 with a .907 save percentage and 2.52 GAA on the campaign.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
