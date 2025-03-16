Jake Oettinger News: Back in net Sunday

Oettinger will guard the road net Sunday against the Avalanche, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses where he allowed a total of nine goals on 49 shots. He'll face a Colorado team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game this year. Overall, Oettinger is 30-15-2 with a .907 save percentage and 2.52 GAA on the campaign.