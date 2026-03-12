Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Back in net Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's morinng skate, indicating he'll draw the home start against the Oilers, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is in line to start his second consecutive game after posting a 26-save victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday. He has excelled since the Olympic break with a 3-0-1 record, a 1.95 GAA and a .918 save percentage across his last four starts. Overall, he has a 26-10-5 record, a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 41 outings this season. He'll look to carry his momentum into a difficult matchup with the Oilers, who rank second in the NHL with 3.55 goals per game this season.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago