Jake Oettinger News: Back in net Thursday
Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's morinng skate, indicating he'll draw the home start against the Oilers, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.
Oettinger is in line to start his second consecutive game after posting a 26-save victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday. He has excelled since the Olympic break with a 3-0-1 record, a 1.95 GAA and a .918 save percentage across his last four starts. Overall, he has a 26-10-5 record, a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 41 outings this season. He'll look to carry his momentum into a difficult matchup with the Oilers, who rank second in the NHL with 3.55 goals per game this season.
