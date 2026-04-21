Jake Oettinger News: Beaten twice in Game 2 win
Oettinger stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Oettinger was the main reason the first period ended in a 1-1 tie, as he made several huge stops that proved critical to the final outcome of this contest. This was a better performance than his Game 1 showing, where he gave up five goals on 28 shots for an .821 save percentage. Oettinger should remain between the pipes for Dallas in Game 3 in Minnesota on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More