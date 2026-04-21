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Jake Oettinger News: Beaten twice in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Oettinger stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Oettinger was the main reason the first period ended in a 1-1 tie, as he made several huge stops that proved critical to the final outcome of this contest. This was a better performance than his Game 1 showing, where he gave up five goals on 28 shots for an .821 save percentage. Oettinger should remain between the pipes for Dallas in Game 3 in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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