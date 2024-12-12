Jake Oettinger News: Between pipes Thursday

Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger snapped a mini two-game losing streak Sunday, stopping 29 shots in a 6-2 victory over Calgary. He will make his fourth straight start Thursday. Oettinger is 14-6-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 20 starts this season. He has a good matchup versus the Predators, who are the lowest scoring team in the league, averaging 2.21 goals per game in 2024-25.