Jake Oettinger News: Between pipes versus Bruins
Oettinger will tend the twine on the road against Boston on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Oettinger has featured in eight of the Stars' last 11 contests, posting a 5-1-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .911 save percentage. Once Dallas' spot in the playoffs becomes a little clearer, the team could decide to give Casey DeSmith some extra work heading into the stretch run in order to keep Oettinger healthy for the playoffs.
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