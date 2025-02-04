Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Between pipes versus Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 12:31pm

Oettinger will tend the twine on the road versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger will look to extend his three-game winning streak, during which he has registered a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage. With a back-to-back on the schedule before the break, Oettinger figures to split Saturday and Sunday's matchups against the Kings and Sharks, respectively, with Casey DeSmith.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now