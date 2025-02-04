Jake Oettinger News: Between pipes versus Ducks
Oettinger will tend the twine on the road versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Oettinger will look to extend his three-game winning streak, during which he has registered a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage. With a back-to-back on the schedule before the break, Oettinger figures to split Saturday and Sunday's matchups against the Kings and Sharks, respectively, with Casey DeSmith.
