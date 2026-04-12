Jake Oettinger News: Blanks Blueshirts on Saturday
Oettinger made 22 saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
The shutout was the fourth of the season for Oettinger, while the win was his fourth straight. The 27-year-old netminder has built up a head of steam heading into the playoffs, going 9-2-1 over his last 13 outings with a 2.25 GAA and .909 save percentage.
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