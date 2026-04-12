Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Blanks Blueshirts on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Oettinger made 22 saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Oettinger, while the win was his fourth straight. The 27-year-old netminder has built up a head of steam heading into the playoffs, going 9-2-1 over his last 13 outings with a 2.25 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago