Jake Oettinger News: Blanks Blueshirts on Saturday

Oettinger made 22 saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Oettinger, while the win was his fourth straight. The 27-year-old netminder has built up a head of steam heading into the playoffs, going 9-2-1 over his last 13 outings with a 2.25 GAA and .909 save percentage.