Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Bounces back Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Oettinger stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Oettinger struggled in his last start versus the Blue Jackets, but he handled things well Friday to pick up his second in in three starts. He's allowed 10 goals in that span on a total of 96 shots, so he hasn't been at his best since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Oettinger is now 28-13-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Stars continue their four-game homestand against the surging Blues on Sunday.

