Jake Oettinger News: Claims overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

The Flames opened up a 2-0 lead but couldn't stretch it beyond that. The Stars then pulled off a comeback, giving Oettinger his fourth win in five outings. While he's allowed 15 goals in that span, he continues to give his team a chance to compete. The 26-year-old has reached the 30-win mark for the fourth year in a row at 30-13-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 45 starts. The Stars begin a challenging four-game road trip with a back-to-back, which sees them visit the Oilers on Saturday and the Canucks on Sunday. Look for Oettinger and Casey DeSmith to split those starts.

