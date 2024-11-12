Jake Oettinger News: Cruises to seventh win

Oettinger stopped 20 shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

The only suspense on the night was whether Oettinger would get his second shutout of the season, as the Stars scored six times in the first period to salt the game away. The 25-year-old netminder has been alternating strong starts with shakier ones of late, but on the season he's still 7-3-0 with a 2.43 GAA and .914 save percentage in 10 outings.