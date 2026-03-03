Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Cruises to win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Oettinger stopped 13 of 14 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Oettinger allowed a goal at the 7:57 mark of the first period when Evander Kane deflected a shot past him, but the star netminder cruised the rest of the way. Oettinger has won each of his last eight starts, and while he's a reliable source of wins and solid numbers, his record is better than the underlying numbers suggest. Over that eight-game winning streak, he's posted a 2.58 GAA and a subpar .879 save percentage while stopping 152 of 173 shots faced.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
