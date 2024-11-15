Jake Oettinger News: Cruises to win Thursday

Oettinger stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Oettinger gave up goals in the first and third periods, but he didn't need to be at his best in this one since the Stars scored seven goals for the second consecutive game. Oettinger has made four starts in a row and could be due for some rest ahead of Saturday's matchup at Minnesota. Over that four-game stretch, the star netminder has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .908 save percentage.