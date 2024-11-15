Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Cruises to win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Oettinger stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Oettinger gave up goals in the first and third periods, but he didn't need to be at his best in this one since the Stars scored seven goals for the second consecutive game. Oettinger has made four starts in a row and could be due for some rest ahead of Saturday's matchup at Minnesota. Over that four-game stretch, the star netminder has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
