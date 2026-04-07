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Jake Oettinger News: Drawing favorable matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Oettinger will be in goal at home versus Calgary on Tuesday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger rebounded in his last start after a few shaky performances, as he registered a 22-save shutout over Winnipeg on Thursday. The American netminder will have a favorable matchup Tuesday, as the Flames have generated just 2.57 goals per game this season, the second-worst mark in the league. Furthermore, Calgary is 11-24-3 on the road this season, while Dallas is 23-11-4 at home.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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