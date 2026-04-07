Jake Oettinger News: Drawing favorable matchup
Oettinger will be in goal at home versus Calgary on Tuesday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.
Oettinger rebounded in his last start after a few shaky performances, as he registered a 22-save shutout over Winnipeg on Thursday. The American netminder will have a favorable matchup Tuesday, as the Flames have generated just 2.57 goals per game this season, the second-worst mark in the league. Furthermore, Calgary is 11-24-3 on the road this season, while Dallas is 23-11-4 at home.
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