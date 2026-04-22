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Jake Oettinger News: Drawing Game 3 start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Oettinger will start Game 3 on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger will be in the crease for a third consecutive game to begin the Stars' first-round series. He struggled in Game 1, allowing five goals on 28 shots en route to a 6-1 loss, but he was more effective in Game 2 on Saturday, turning aside 28 of 30 shots in a 4-2 victory. He'll attempt to build upon his momentum as the series shifts to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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