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Jake Oettinger News: Drops Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Oettinger stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger gave up a goal in each frame, and the Stars' offense wasn't accurate enough to compensate for that. He has allowed 16 goals on 159 shots over five games in this series, which the Stars now trail 3-2 with Game 6 set for Thursday in Minnesota. Oettinger doesn't seem at risk of losing his starting role, but he will need to be at his best Thursday to get the series back to Dallas for Game 7, which would be played Saturday, if necessary.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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