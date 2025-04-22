Jake Oettinger News: Earns win in Game 2 on Monday

Oettinger stopped 34 of 37 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

As has happened plenty of times in the past, Oettinger came through in a game where the Stars needed him to be at his best. Even though his recent performances have left a lot to be desired, as he's now given up three or more goals in six straight outings dating back to the regular season, Oettinger at least did enough to carry the Stars to victory. This was his first win of any kind since April 3, and the Stars will continue to rely on him. The next two games of the series will be in Colorado on Wednesday and Saturday.