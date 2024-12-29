Jake Oettinger News: Earns win Sunday
Oettinger stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Oettinger had lost his lat three outings (0-2-1) while allowing nine goals on 59 shots in that span. While he had a fairly easy matchup Sunday, he needed to put in a good performance to get himself back on track, and that's just what he did. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 17-9-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 27 starts this season. Oettinger will likely get the nod for Tuesday's favorable home matchup versus the Sabres.
