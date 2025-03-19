Jake Oettinger News: Earns win Tuesday

Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Oettinger was beaten three times in the third period, though one of those goals was a penalty shot and another was on the power play. The star netminder remains one of the most reliable fantasy options on a game-to-game basis, but he's been slumping of late. Over his last five outings, he's gone 2-2-1 with a 3.54 GAA and a subpar .869 save percentage. Those numbers are clearly down compared to what he's accomplished throughout the season.