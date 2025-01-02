Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger News: Exits ice first Thursday

RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Oettinger was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus Ottawa.

Oettinger has appeared in just two of the Stars' last four outings, which is a significant shift considering he had made eight straight appearances prior to that. With 17 wins in 27 outings this year, the 26-year-old Minnesota native is well on pace to reach the 50-game threshold for the third consecutive season and the 30-win mark for the fourth straight year.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
