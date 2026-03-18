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Jake Oettinger News: Expected to face Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Oettinger is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger will be looking for a better result after stopping 25 of 29 shots through overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado on March 6. The 27-year-old netminder has done well since that loss, going 3-0-0 while stopping 78 of 83 shots (.940 save percentage), so he has momentum on his side going into Wednesday's game. Oettinger is 28-10-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 43 appearances in 2025-26.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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