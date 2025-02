Oettinger is set to start on the road Friday versus the Kings, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. He's 26-12-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 39 outings. The Kings are tied for 19th in goals per game with 2.84.