Jake Oettinger News: Extends winning streak

Oettinger stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Oettinger is one of the most consistent netminders in the NHL, and he's been an absolute workhorse for the Stars since he's missed just four of the team's 15 games this month. Over that 11-game stretch, Oettinger has posted an excellent 9-2-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and an excellent .916 save percentage. He's also on a three-game winning run, delivering a 2.99 GAA and a .885 save percentage in that stretch.