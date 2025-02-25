Jake Oettinger News: Facing Columbus

Oettinger will start in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

Oettinger will make his 42nd appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- the Minnesota native is sporting a 27-12-2 record, .912 save percentage and 2.37 GAA. He made 34 saves in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday. Columbus is generating 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks ninth in the NHL.