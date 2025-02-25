Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Facing Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Oettinger will start in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

Oettinger will make his 42nd appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- the Minnesota native is sporting a 27-12-2 record, .912 save percentage and 2.37 GAA. He made 34 saves in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday. Columbus is generating 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks ninth in the NHL.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
