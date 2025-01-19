Jake Oettinger News: Facing Detroit

Oettinger will protect the home crease Sunday against Detroit, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger lost his first game in the new calendar year Thursday against Montreal. The 26-year-old is sporting a 5-1-0 record with a .923 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA through six appearances in January. Detroit sits 21st in the NHL with 2.87 goals per game. Both clubs are on the second half of a back-to-back.