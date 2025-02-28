Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Facing Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Oettinger will defend the home net versus Los Angeles on Friday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger was shaky in his last start, allowing five goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss in Columbus. Oettinger is having a strong campaign in 2024-25, going 27-13-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 42 appearances. The Kings are generating 2.89 goals per game, 17th in the NHL this season.

