Jake Oettinger News: Facing Sweden

Oettinger will patrol the home crease in Monday's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against Team Sweden, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger will see his first game action in the tournament after Connor Hellebuyck made two straight starts. The 26-year-old Oettinger has a 26-12-2 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances with Dallas this season. Team USA has already secured a spot in Thursday's championship game. Still, Sweden can earn a berth in the finals with a regulation win over the United States, and the contest between Canada and Finland goes into overtime or a shootout.